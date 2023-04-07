Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $11.00 at Macquarie

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Macquarie from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $20.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

