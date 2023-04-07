Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

