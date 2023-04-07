Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 10,300 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $228,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,100 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $157,620.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 11,349 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $264,431.70.

CSTL stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $591.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

