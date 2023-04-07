Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.69

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and traded as low as $8.08. Cemtrex shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 5,841 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CETX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cemtrex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Dawson James raised their price target on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($3.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($2.28). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 28.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.83%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cemtrex, Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

Featured Stories

