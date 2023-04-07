Centerpoint Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,640,000 after buying an additional 1,072,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
NYSE JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
