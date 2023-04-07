Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

CSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $833.26 million, a PE ratio of -40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Mark Okey Decker, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $52,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,565.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Centerspace by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Centerspace by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

