Christopher W. Krueger Sells 15,000 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -0.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $570,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $7,259,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% during the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.