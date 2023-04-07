Christopher W. Krueger Sells 15,000 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,726.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of -0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $570,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $7,259,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% during the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ventyx Biosciences

VTYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

