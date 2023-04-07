Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stake Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,168 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.