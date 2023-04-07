Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 929 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

