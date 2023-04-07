CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

