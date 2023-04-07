Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $71,159,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 53.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,551,000 after purchasing an additional 330,533 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $127.82 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.46.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

