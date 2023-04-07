CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $127.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.46.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

