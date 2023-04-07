Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Cummins Trading Down 0.0 %

CMI opened at $220.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.05 and its 200-day moving average is $238.54. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.