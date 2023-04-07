Danielle E. Hunter Sells 30,000 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Berry Price Performance

Berry stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. Berry’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.19%. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Berry by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Berry by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

