DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 537 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.80 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.46.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

