DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,060 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,767,000 after buying an additional 587,419 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $1,872,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $69.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.