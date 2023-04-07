DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 201,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Danske cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.94.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.38. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 54.05%. The firm had revenue of $97.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 85.23%.

FLEX LNG Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

