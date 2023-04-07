DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150,075 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 180,625 shares during the last quarter.

DRRX opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DURECT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

