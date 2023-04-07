DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $211,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,254 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

SMFG opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67.

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.