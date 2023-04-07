DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 8X8 by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other 8X8 news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $167,615.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,981 shares of company stock worth $198,814. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

8X8 Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.24.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $440.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.20 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.