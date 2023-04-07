DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $39,000 in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 916.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,058,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954,486 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at $2,312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 20.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 283,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 187.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 121,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Trading Down 1.8 %

Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $391.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.75%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

DSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.