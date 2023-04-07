DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

ABR opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a current ratio of 46.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.61%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

