DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PML opened at $9.44 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

