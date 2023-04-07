DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $73,000. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $20.66 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBLK. StockNews.com started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading

