DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 41.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 8.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -24.54%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

