Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 1,758 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 978,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,902,000 after buying an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,689,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

