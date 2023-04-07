Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after purchasing an additional 135,881 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,695,000 after buying an additional 399,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $114,497,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

