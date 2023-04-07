Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after purchasing an additional 135,881 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,695,000 after buying an additional 399,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $114,497,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

