Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.
DEI stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
