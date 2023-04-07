East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,089,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,976,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,920,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,635,000 after purchasing an additional 383,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,484,000 after purchasing an additional 259,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,097,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

East West Bancorp Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.