eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after buying an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $165,717,000 after buying an additional 45,981 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,763 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $186,941,000 after acquiring an additional 130,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $56.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

