Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $167.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.63. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

