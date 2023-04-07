Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 351,517 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,402,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.59.

ENPH opened at $191.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.95 and a 200-day moving average of $255.35.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

