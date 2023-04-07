Etienne Montagut Sells 3,684 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $302,419.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,747.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Etienne Montagut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Etienne Montagut sold 14,528 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,178,656.64.

On Monday, March 6th, Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.41 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $87.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. Analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lantheus by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Lantheus by 9.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lantheus by 23.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 5,338.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 166,760 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

