Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 38,930 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Hessekiel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80.

Exelixis stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 595.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,423,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,953,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,015,000 after buying an additional 1,965,534 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,393,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,600,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

