Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 28.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after buying an additional 1,531,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

EXC stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

