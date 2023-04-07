Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exelon by 487.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Exelon by 88.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Exelon by 28.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,782 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

