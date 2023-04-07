Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis Sells 5,000 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EXR stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 119.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,719,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 125.6% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

