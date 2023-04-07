Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $162.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.35.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

