Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 66,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 11,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 978,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

