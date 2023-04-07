Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 11,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 117,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 978,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $119.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

