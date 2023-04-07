F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $318,924.90 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $318,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,739,327.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $320,267.51.

On Friday, February 3rd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total value of $339,130.08.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $146.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.50. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $214.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in F5 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in F5 by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in F5 by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,099 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

