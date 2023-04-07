Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $279.34

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.34 ($3.47) and traded as low as GBX 267 ($3.32). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.39), with a volume of 463,487 shares traded.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £884.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,950.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 272.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel Foster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £2,670 ($3,315.95). 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

