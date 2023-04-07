First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Stock Position Reduced by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $20.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

