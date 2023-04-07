FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Buys $303,383.80 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 131,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $303,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 715,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,553.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FTC Solar Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.41 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 80.94% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 101,614 shares during the period. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 144,760 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

