Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 78,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

