Haleon (LON:HLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $339.25

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 339.25 ($4.21) and last traded at GBX 339.25 ($4.21), with a volume of 1777998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331 ($4.11).

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.73) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.67) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.45) to GBX 344 ($4.27) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 323.09 ($4.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 325.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 304.89. The company has a market cap of £32.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3,187.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

