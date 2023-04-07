Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

