Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.4% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.03. The stock has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.