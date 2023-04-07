Hendershot Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.4% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
