Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $178.18

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.18 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 170.50 ($2.12). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 175.25 ($2.18), with a volume of 573,902 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.52. The company has a market capitalization of £343.45 million and a PE ratio of 2,503.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Henderson International Income Trust’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

