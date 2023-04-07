Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.17

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and traded as low as $11.00. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 49,093 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HXGBY. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

