HNP Capital LLC Sells 335 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HNP Capital LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $115.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

